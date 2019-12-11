Ga Civil War and Reconstruction newspapers made available online

ATHENS, Ga (WSAV) -The Digital Library of Georgia, which is a part of the University of Georgia, digitized over 100,000 pages of Georgia newspaper titles published from 1861 to 1877 from microfilm held by the Georgia Newspaper Project.

188 Civil War and Reconstruction-era titles have been digitized, including the Savannah Daily Herald (1866-1867).

The Georgia Newspaper Project created full-text searchable versions of the newspapers and made them available online for free in its Georgia Historic Newspapers database.

Search through the database HERE

The digital versions of the papers were made possible thanks to a $27,405.00 grant from the R. J. Taylor, Jr. Foundation.

The R. J. Taylor, Jr. Foundation Trust helps promote genealogical research and study in Georgia.

Users will be able to search the database for geographic, corporate, family, and personal names thanks to the Library of Congress’ open-source tool, Chronicling America.

