Freezer maker hit for tossing evidence in suit over deaths

Foundation Food Group’s plant in Gainesville, Ga., Friday, Jan. 29, 2021. Workers at the northeast Georgia poultry plant said they escaped through a fog of vaporizing liquid nitrogen that killed six of their coworkers, as an investigation continued Friday into the cause of the leak at Foundation Foods Group. (Scott Rogers/The Times via AP)

GAINESVILLE, Ga. (AP) — A state court judge in Georgia is sanctioning a German company for destroying evidence in a suit over six deaths at a chicken processing plant northeast of Atlanta.

Local news outlets report Gwinnett County State Court Judge Emily Brantley on Friday ordered sanctions against Messer.

The company made the freezer equipment that released a cloud of nitrogen gas in a deadly Jan. 28 incident in Gainesville.

Brantley calls the conduct of company employees “shockingly unacceptable” Investigators have said that nitrogen overflowed the freezer at Foundation Food Group.

Brantley says a Messer technician threw away a bent safety device found in another Georgia factory that may have shown what happened to cause the deaths.