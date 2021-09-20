Free child seat inspections during Child Passenger Safety Week

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – This week is Child Passenger Safety Week.
According to officials, data shows car accidents and road injuries are the number one cause of death in young children across the country.
A new study shows more than half of car seats are not used or being installed the right way.
Experts say a correctly installed car seat can reduce the risk of death by up to 71 percent.
The Governor’s Office of Highway Safety (GOHS) offers many ways to help you correctly install your child seat.
GOHS offers free Child Safety Seat inspections. The inspections are by appointment only. You can call the nearest GOHS inspection station to make an appointment.
Click here to find the closest inspection station to you: http://gahighwaysafety.org/fullpanel/uploads/files/fitting-station-contact-list-ga–7.23.21.pdf
Each inspection takes about 20-30 minutes.
During the inspection, the technician will:
- Check the child safety seat to see that it has been properly installed;
- Remove and inspect the child safety seat for damage;
- Diagnose problems;
- Ensure the child safety seat is not a recalled model;
- Gather information about child occupants from the vehicle owner and ensure the child safety seat is appropriate for the size and age of the child;
- Teach the vehicle owner the correct procedure to properly and safely install the child safety seat in his or her vehicle;
- Show the vehicle owner how to secure the child in the child safety seat; and
- Discuss other vehicles and child safety seats the child may ride in and provide instructions on how to repeat the correct procedure with other seats or when installing the seat in other cars.