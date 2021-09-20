Free child seat inspections during Child Passenger Safety Week

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – This week is Child Passenger Safety Week.

According to officials, data shows car accidents and road injuries are the number one cause of death in young children across the country.

A new study shows more than half of car seats are not used or being installed the right way.

Experts say a correctly installed car seat can reduce the risk of death by up to 71 percent.

The Governor’s Office of Highway Safety (GOHS) offers many ways to help you correctly install your child seat.

GOHS offers free Child Safety Seat inspections. The inspections are by appointment only. You can call the nearest GOHS inspection station to make an appointment.

Click here to find the closest inspection station to you: http://gahighwaysafety.org/fullpanel/uploads/files/fitting-station-contact-list-ga–7.23.21.pdf

Each inspection takes about 20-30 minutes.

During the inspection, the technician will: