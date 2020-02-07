Free admission on Super Museum Sunday at sites across Georgia

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – This weekend provides Georgians an opportunity to experience history with free admission at several museums and historical sites across the peach state.

February 9th is the Georgia History Festival‘s Super Museum Sunday.

Participating sites include the Flannery O’Connor Childhood Home, Fort Pulaski National Monument, Georgia State Railroad Museum, Girl Scout First Headquarters Museum and many more.

Sites will be offering free admission from 12:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. unless alternate hours are noted.

View a complete list of the participating sites across the state HERE.

