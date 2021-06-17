France honors former mayor in Georgia for WWII service

A man in a vintage US WWII uniform walks at sunrise prior to a D-Day 76th anniversary ceremony in Saint Laurent sur Mer, Normandy, France, Saturday, June 6, 2020. Due to coronavirus measures many ceremonies and memorials have been cancelled in the region with the exception of very small gatherings. (AP Photo/Virginia Mayo)

GROVETOWN, Ga. (AP) — A former mayor in Georgia has received a prestigious military honor from the government of France for his service during World War II.

The Augusta Chronicle reports that Vincent Hommeril, the consul general of France in Atlanta, placed the Legion of Honor on 96-year-old Dennis Trudeau at a ceremony Friday in Grovetown.

Trudeau was once mayor of the city in eastern Georgia.

He also fought in Normandy on D-Day, June 6, 1944, while serving in the Canadian army.

He downplayed his service in remarks during the ceremony, saying the medal “belongs to those people still in Normandy.”