ATLANTA (WSAV) — As of Wednesday, the Georgia Department of Public Safety (DPS) has reported 18 deaths over the July Fourth holiday weekend. Data shows the traffic-related deaths happened in LaGrange, Villa Rica, Blue Ridge and Dougherty County.

According to DPS, during last year’s holiday weekend, troopers and motor carrier officers issued more than 9,000 citations, over 8,400 warnings, and made 370 DUI arrests.

Troopers also investigated nearly 400 traffic crashes, which resulted in more than 200 injuries and 11 fatalities.

This year’s holiday travel period, beginning Friday, June 30, at 6 p.m. and ending Tuesday, July 4, at 11:59 p.m., was a longer one; 102 hours, compared to last year, which was 78 hours long.