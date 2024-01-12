Video: Rare right whale pair seen near Sapelo Island (Dec. 8)

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Four new right whale mother-calf pairs were spotted off of the Georgia coast on Thursday, now bringing the total calf count of the season to 13.

According to the FWC Fish and Wildlife Research Institute, Limulus and her calf were sighted off Ossabaw Island. At 25 years old, this is her third calf. Limulus last gave birth 11 years ago during the 2013 calving season.

Clearwater Marine Aquarium Research Institute

Half Note and her calf were sighted off Cumberland Island. Half Note is currently 41 years old, and this most recent calf is her eighth. Unfortunately, her calf is thin and will likely not survive. Half Note has lost her last five calves, including her 2022 calf from two years ago.

Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission

Fenway and her calf were also sighted off Cumberland Island. Fenway is at least 28 years old, and this birth makes it her fourth calf. She last gave birth five years ago during the 2019 calving season.

Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission



Catalog #1950 and her calf were sighted off St. Simons Island. Catalog #1950 is at least 36 years old, and this is her sixth calf. She last gave birth nine years ago during the 2015 calving season.

Clearwater Marine Aquarium Research Institute

Unfortunately, the FWC has sad news to report. Catalog #3780 was sighted without her calf on Jan. 5, and the calf is presumed dead. The mother and calf pair were seen only once on Dec. 31, 2023, when the calf was around a day old.

Also, the young calf of Juno was injured. The calf has wounds on its head that appear to be cuts from a propeller and are consistent with a vessel strike. The injury was first detected on Jan. 3, by fishermen off Edisto, South Carolina, and the pair was resighted by researchers off Amelia Island, Florida, on Thursday.

Boaters are asked to report vessel collisions and dead or injured right whale sightings to 1-877-WHALE-HELP (877-942-5343) or to the USCG on marine VHF Ch. 16, as quickly as possible.

Boaters are also urged to post a lookout, use caution and give whales a wide berth.