Four Atlanta hotels named in federal sex trafficking lawsuit

ATLANTA, Ga. (WSB-TV) – Four Atlanta hotels are facing a federal sex trafficking lawsuit, and their employees are being accused of not reporting the activity.

The newly filed lawsuit is targeting four hotels that allegedly helped sex traffickers abuse women by turning a blind eye, serving as lookouts and pocketing cash for keeping quiet.

The four accused hotels are:

The Red Roof on Corporate Plaza at Windy Hill Road in Smyrna

Suburban Extended Stay on Peachtree Industrial Court in Chamblee

La Quinta Inn on North Point Drive in Alpharetta

The Extended Stay America on Hammond Drive near Perimeter Mall

“It’s just unfathomable that in this country where we are, that people are living under these conditions, and that these hotel brands knew about them to an extent, knew that this was going on, and were okay with it because they were making money,” attorney Trinity Hundredmark said.

One victim said she was openly sold for sex ten times a day over the span of three years at the accused Red Roof Inn. The complaint also alleges there was a sign on the lobby’s front desk that read “No refunds after 15 minutes” encouraging commercial sex for a one night rate.

“When you combine that with the fact that you actually have employees that are taking money to either be lookouts that the police don’t show up, or to make sure that a survivor, or victim at the time, doesn’t escape, you know, it just shocks the conscience,” attorney Pat McDonough said.

A Red Roof Inn spokesperson said in part “Red Roof condemns, and has zero tolerance for, human trafficking and child exploitation. Red Roof expects its franchisees to follow the policy and as part of our franchise agreement, comply with the law,”.

Those representing the victims say the suit sends a simple, strong message to enablers: “You don’t have to tolerate what’s intolerable,”.