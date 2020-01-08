Foul play ruled out in 8-year-old Georgia boy’s sudden death

CHICKAMAUGA, Ga. (AP) – Georgia Bureau of Investigation autopsy results reveal foul play wasn’t involved in the death of an 8-year-old boy who was found dead behind his grandmother’s home three months ago.

News outlets reported the body of Bentley Carter Robbins was discovered in the woods outside of the Chickamauga home on Oct. 3.

Autopsy results showed his death was caused by blunt force trauma to the head from a fall he sustained days earlier.

The Walker County Sheriff said multiple family members told investigators that Bentley had hit his head on a rock while paying outdoors that week.

Autopsy results were consistent with that explanation.