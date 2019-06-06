Fort Benning soldiers involved in West Point accident

Military police and civilian first responders stand along Route 293 in response to a rollover of an armored personnel vehicle in which at least one person was killed on Thursday, June 6, 2019, in Cornwall, N.Y. West Point officials say one cadet was killed and over a dozen other people were injured when a vehicle […]

FORT BENNING, Ga. (WSAV) – The soldiers involved in an accident in West Point this morning involving a 5-ton military truck are from Fort Benning’s Task Force 1-28, 3rd Infantry Division.

According to Kevin Larson, Chief of Public Communications at Fort Stewart, TF 1-28 Soldiers are at the military academy supporting the cadet summer leadership training.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the families of those affected by this incident,” Larson said.

The U.S. Military Academy said a truck overturned on a dirt road around 6:45 a.m. One cadet was killed. Twenty cadets and two soldiers on the light medium tactical vehicle were injured.

Additional details about the incident will be released by USMA.