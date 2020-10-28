Former Vice President Joe Biden campaigns in Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Former Vice President Joe Biden made two campaign stops to rally Georgia voters. Biden first stopped at Warm Springs, and then traveled to Atlanta — and said Georgia is the most crucial state this election.

In a speech that lasted about 15 minutes, former VP Joe Biden campaigned at a drive-in rally at Lakewood Amphitheater in Atlanta.

The momentum inside different than the one outside with Biden-Harris supporters on one side and Trump-Pence supporters on the other side.

They held signs, they chanted slogans and honked their cars — and they said “No show Joe” and “4 more years”. Meanwhile the Biden-Harris team quickly responded “Trump your time is over.”

Biden talked about his plan for president — increasing the minimum wage, not to raise taxes for people who made less than $400k and make sure healthcare is a right for every single American.

“Donald Trump fails to condemn white supremacy, does not believe there is systemic racism, he won’t say black lives matter because they do.”

Biden encouraged all voters in Georgia to cast their ballots early and talked about crucial Georgia is in this election with two highly contested senate seats up for grabs.

“The final words left by your congressman and my friend, John Lewis. He said quote ” the vote is the most powerful non-violent change agent you have in a Democratic society. He went on to say you must use it and it’s not guaranteed and you can lose it.”

Georgia has not flipped blue since Bill Clinton’s presidency in 1992.

Biden’s campaign team says he did undergo a COVID-19 test today before his two rallies in Georgia and came back negative.

Democrats and Republicans have spent the past few weeks campaigning heavily in the peach state with two highly contested senate races. Last week senator Kamala Harris campaigned in Atlanta, while President Trump campaigned two weeks ago in Macon.