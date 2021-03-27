Former UGA professor accused of taking funds meant for research

WATKINSVILLE, Ga. (AP) — A former University of Georgia professor who developed an environmentally sustainable way to farm sturgeon is accused of stealing money meant to fund research.

State Attorney General Chris Carr said in a news release Friday that Douglas Peterson was indicted Tuesday on charges of racketeering and theft by taking. Peterson worked at the university’s Warnell School of Forestry.

Proceeds received from the caviar from the sturgeon farmed by the school are supposed to be used for research. But prosecutors say Peterson received about half the proceeds himself without authorization.

It wasn’t immediately clear whether he had an attorney who could comment on the charges.