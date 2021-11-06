Former professor pleads guilty to possessing child porn

ATLANTA (AP) — A former professor and dean at Georgia State University has pleaded guilty to possessing child pornography.

Federal prosecutors said in a news release that 48-year-old Daniel Deocampo had videos and images of children as young as 5 years old engaging in sexually explicit conduct.

Georgia State’s cyber security department alerted the FBI in November 2020 that an employee was using the university network to access websites that appeared to contain child pornography, prosecutors said.

The FBI and Georgia State cyber security staff determined that Deocampo had visited multiple websites containing child pornography from campus in November and December 2020.

Deocampo pleaded guilty Wednesday and is set to be sentenced in February.