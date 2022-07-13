APPLING COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — Former gubernatorial candidate Kandiss Taylor’s home was swatted by police Monday night.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) said the call came from a spoofed number claiming to be Taylor’s. The GBI’s Georgia Cyber Crime Center continues to investigate the incident.

Kandiss said in a Facebook video that the caller called police claiming to have shot their husband five times and was planning to take their own life. Kandiss said officers arrived with guns drawn which she says traumatized her children.

“This is evil … and I will find out who swatted my house and I will do everything in my power to bring them to justice,” Kandiss said.

GBI did not release any additional information on the swatting. WSAV has reached out to the Appling County Sheriff’s Office for more information.