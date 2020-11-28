Former Georgia Supreme Court chief justice dies from COVID-19

ATLANTA (AP) — A former chief justice of the Georgia Supreme Court has died.
George H. Carley was 82. A statement posted on the court’s website says Carley died Thursday night from COVID-19.
Governor Brian Kemp shared his condolences on Twitter Friday night, saying “Marty, the girls, and I join all Georgians who are mourning the devastating loss of former Georgia Supreme Court Justice Georgia Carley.”
In 2012, Carley was set to retire as presiding justice of the high court, but his colleagues on the bench unanimously voted for him to instead serve as chief justice for the two months he had before his retirement date.
Carley was the first in Georgia history to have served as presiding judge and chief judge of the Georgia Court of Appeals, as well as presiding justice and chief justice of the Georgia Supreme Court.