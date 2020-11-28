Former Georgia Supreme Court chief justice dies from COVID-19

FILE – In this Tuesday, May 29, 2012 file photo, Justice George Carley speaks as he is sworn in as the 29th Chief Justice of the Supreme Court of Georgia in Atlanta. George H. Carley, a former chief justice of the Georgia Supreme Court, has died. He was 82. Carley died Thursday night, Nov. 26, 2020 from COVID-19, according to a statement posted on the court’s website. (Vino Wong/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP, File)

ATLANTA (AP) — A former chief justice of the Georgia Supreme Court has died.

George H. Carley was 82. A statement posted on the court’s website says Carley died Thursday night from COVID-19.

Governor Brian Kemp shared his condolences on Twitter Friday night, saying “Marty, the girls, and I join all Georgians who are mourning the devastating loss of former Georgia Supreme Court Justice Georgia Carley.”

Marty, the girls, and I join all Georgians who are mourning the devastating loss of former Georgia Supreme Court Justice George Carley. Please pray for his loved ones during this difficult time. https://t.co/2s525TVEU3 — Governor Brian P. Kemp (@GovKemp) November 28, 2020

In 2012, Carley was set to retire as presiding justice of the high court, but his colleagues on the bench unanimously voted for him to instead serve as chief justice for the two months he had before his retirement date.

Carley was the first in Georgia history to have served as presiding judge and chief judge of the Georgia Court of Appeals, as well as presiding justice and chief justice of the Georgia Supreme Court.