Former Georgia court clerk in plea talks over fraud charges

COLUMBUS, Ga. (AP) — Court records show a longtime Georgia court supervisor charged with fraud and other crimes in the alleged theft of hundreds of thousands of dollars is in talks about a possible guilty plea.

The Ledger-Enquirer reports that documents show Willie Demps, who worked in the Muscogee Superior Court Clerk’s Office, and federal prosecutors are negotiating a possible guilty plea to tax evasion.

Demps was arrested in August after he and six others were indicted on multiple charges. The amount of money missing might have exceeded $1 million.

Four co-defendants from Columbus and Smiths Station, Alabama, already have pleaded guilty.