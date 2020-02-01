Former Georgia basketball star Terry Fair dies at 59

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) – Former Georgia basketball star Terry Fair has died at the age of 59.

Fair was a key player on the Bulldogs’ only men’s Final Four team in 1983. He also starred on one of the state’s most celebrated high school teams, the 1979 Southwest Macon Patriots, who won a state championship and were crowned national champions.

Every time we walk through our @UGABasketball hallways we see the legendary Terry Fair. He epitomized leadership, toughness , belief and being a great teammate. His teammates always spoke glowingly about those characteristics. I can’t imagine the loss so many feel today. pic.twitter.com/2oxmUrKELb — Tom Crean (@TomCrean) January 31, 2020

Georgia says Fair died Thursday of natural causes in his hometown of Macon, Georgia.

Fair was picked by the Indiana Pacers in the fourth round of the 1983 NBA draft. He went on to play professionally in Israel for a decade.