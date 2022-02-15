Former Ga. pediatric nurse practitioner sentenced in child pornography case involving more than 30,000 images, videos

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Former pediatric nurse practitioner (NP) pleaded guilty to one count of distribution of child pornography in a case that centers more than 30,000 images and videos of child pornography.

According to court documents, Snapchat notified the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) that five files of suspected child pornography were being uploaded by user ‘clint31824’ on Nov. 21, 2019.

GBI assumed an investigation, tracing the IP used by the username to defendant, William Story, 42. At the time, Storey was a certified family nurse practitioner.

Feb. 18, 2020, seven devices were taken from Storey’s home and business. 6,000 videos and 24,000 images of suspected child pornography were recovered from the devices. Images contained depictions of babies, small toddlers, minors engaged in bondage, and male and female prepubescent children being sexually abused by adult males

Storey was sentenced to 15 years in prison and ten years of supervised release.

In addition to a decade and a half in prison, U.S. District Judge Clay Land ordered Storey to pay $67,000 in restitution to victims. Story will also be required to register as a sex offender for life.

U.S. Attorney Peter D. Leary shared a prepared statement on the predatory actions committed by Storey.

“As a pediatric nurse practitioner, William Storey was charged with promoting the health and welfare of children. Instead, he chose to prey upon our most vulnerable citizens,” said Attorney Leary. “Holding child predators accountable is one of the highest priorities of the U.S. Attorney’s Office. We will use every resource available to bring justice to those who make, distribute and view child pornography.”

The case was investigated by the GBI with assistance from the FBI and the Webster County Sheriff’s Office. Assistant U.S. Attorney Crawford Seals prosecuted the case.