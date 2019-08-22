Former DeKalb County teacher arrested on child molestation charges

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) – A former middle school teacher is behind bars accused of trying to molest a child in a mall bathroom.

Devin Johnson, 28, is charged with child molestation, enticing a child and obstruction of officers after police investigated the incident that happened on Aug. 4 at Perimeter Mall.

The victim said Johnson lured him into a stall and asked him questions about his age and where he was from. Johnson then asked the boy to expose himself and tried to pull his pants down.

Surveillance video shows Johnson leaving the mall bathroom moments after the alleged incident.

Johnson was a middle school teacher at Tucker Middle School, reports 11 Alive. He was fired on Tuesday.