COBB COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) – A former Cobb County officer accused of sexual assault turned himself in on Monday.

According to an arrest warrant, Andres Alcaraz was on duty when the alleged assault happened in May. The warrant says he arrested the victim and assaulted her while she was in the back of his police car.

Alcaraz resigned from his job on Sunday. He faces multiple charges, including sexual assault by a law enforcement agent and violation of oath by public officer.