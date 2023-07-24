ATLANTA (WSAV) — Former Chatham County District Attorney and current Georgia Parole Board Member, Meg Heap, was honored by the National Organization of Parents of Murdered Children (POMC) at its annual conference in Atlanta on Saturday.

“I am surprised and truly overwhelmed by this recognition from an organization that is dedicated to supporting grieving parents who have lost a child to murder. No one can put themselves in the shoes of that parent, certainly not me, however, I have seen and felt the loss and pain because of my role as a victim advocate, a prosecutor and now a parole board member,” said Heap.

“It has been said many times, because it is so true, no parent should have to lose a child to murder or violence. I think if there was anything I could do, it would be to try to help these parents celebrate the lives of their children,” added Heap.

POMC was founded in 1978 by Robert and Charlotte Hullinger in Cincinnati, OH after the murder if their 19-year-old daughter, Lisa. Heap was honored with the Dr Aranosian Award which is awarded to those who have provided support to families who have lost loved ones due to violence.