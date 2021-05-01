Former Brunswick CBP officer enters guilty plea to assaulting fellow employee

BRUNSWICK, Ga. (WSAV) – The U.S. Justice Department announced Roberto Baptiste, 37, of Brunswick, pled guilty to a charge of Assault on a Federal Officer or Employee.

As described in a plea agreement, Baptiste admitted that in November of 2018, at the Federal Law Enforcement Training Centers near Brunswick, he “forcibly assaulted, intimidated, and interfered with” a fellow Customs and Border Protection (CBP) employee.

The charge carries a statutory penalty of up to eight years in prison, followed by three years of supervised release and financial penalties of up to $250,000.

A sentencing date has not yet been set.