Former Atlanta official to be sentenced in corruption probe

ATLANTA (AP) – A former high-ranking Atlanta city official is to be sentenced amid a long-running federal probe of corruption at City Hall during the administration of former Mayor Kasim Reed.

Larry Scott served as director of the city’s Office of Contract Compliance and resigned before pleading guilty last year to charges of wire fraud and filing false tax returns.

In pleading guilty in September, Scott admitted he failed to disclose outside consulting work and didn’t report some income to tax authorities.

His sentencing is scheduled for Tuesday.

Investigators say Scott is likely to face between 2 and 2.5 years in prison based on federal sentencing guidelines.