SAPELO ISLAND, Ga. (WSAV) — Shrimpers throughout the South say their industry is in crisis and they’re asking the government to step in.

They want a Federal Disaster Declaration on fisheries – after they say an influx of foreign unregulated shrimp has flooded the U.S. market.

Lifelong shrimper, Marty Collins said, “We’re to the bottom and we can’t make it no more, because we can’t pay our bills. Basically, our “take-home” isn’t taking us home anymore.”

Marty Collins has been a shrimper for over 50 years.

He says foreign shrimp, imported during the pandemic, has prevented him and other local shrimpers from selling what they catch.

“This used to be full of boats and now there’s nothing,” said Collins.

Any shrimper here on Sapelo Island will tell you that the quality and taste of wild, locally caught shrimp is much better than the imported farm-raised shrimp, that has been sitting in a freezer.

Bill Harris of the Sapelo Shrimp Company explained, “If people knew what a real, fresh wild-caught Georgia shrimp tasted like, they would never eat any of this frozen imported stuff again .”

According to the U.S. Bureau Of Labor Statistics – only 1% of imported shrimp is tested by the FDA.

However, the Georgia Commercial Fishers Association says the United States’ shrimp inventory is overwhelmed due to shrimp imports doubling over the past ten years.

Locals say it leaves them with little work to do and little money to be made.

“You see these (points at bucket) this should be full of shrimp, you see this (points at table) this should be full of shrimp. Instead– it’s all empty,” President of the Georgia Commerical Fishing Association, Paige Morrison, added.

Local shrimper Angel Dicaprio tells me that boats regularly go on 2-3 week fishing trips, but they haven’t left the dock in months.

“It’s affecting all of us– and our families. From the workers- to the captains of the ship. If the captains aren’t making any money, they can’t give us jobs on the ship,” Dicaprio told News 3.

Seeking some relief, the Georgia Commercial Fishing Association wants a disaster relief fund for these struggling shrimpers.

They’re also asking the United States to impose stronger tariffs on shrimp imports.