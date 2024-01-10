SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – According to a recent study from Forbes Health, a healthier lifestyle ranks top five among the most common New Year’s resolutions for 2024.

Some states have found leading a healthier lifestyle to be more difficult due to reported rates of chronic illness, unhealthy life habits and substance abuse.

Forbes Advisor conducted a study where they compared all 50 states across 21 key metrics to find out which states have the least healthy residents.

From the findings, Forbes calculated that the state of Georgia ranks #15 among the least healthy states.

Data shows that roughly 185 Georgians die from heart disease per 100,000 state residents. Meanwhile, 11.3% of adults in the state have diabetes.

Overall, Georgia scored 61.9 out of 100.

Here are the top five states that were found to be the least healthy:

West Virginia: West Virginia is home to the highest percentage of adults who smoke (21%) and the highest percentage of obese adults (41%). West Virginia also has the highest rate of both diabetes deaths and drug overdose deaths.

Mississippi: Mississippi residents have the highest rate of hypertension (43.9% of adults) and the shortest life expectancy (73.63 years). The Magnolia State also has the highest rate of deaths caused by cancer, hypertension, kidney disease and stroke.

Tennessee: Tennessee has the highest rate of opioid misuse (3,743.97 per 100,000 adults) and prescription pain reliever misuse (3,190.88 per 100,000 adults) in the country.

Arkansas: Arkansas has the second-highest rate of chronic lower respiratory disease deaths (60.7 deaths per 100,000 state residents) and the second-highest percentage of adults who smoke (18.7%). Arkansas also ranks second worst for both opioid and prescription pain reliever misuse.

Kentucky: Kentucky has the third highest rate of both cancer deaths (178.27 deaths per 100,000 state residents) and drug overdose deaths (45.77 deaths per 100,000 state residents).

Coming in at the bottom of the list as the five states that were the healthiest are:

Hawaii: Sixth lowest percentage of adults who smoke (10%, tied with Connecticut and Washington). Second lowest percentage of obese adults (25.9%). Ninth lowest drug overdose death rate (17.17 deaths per 100,000 state residents).

Utah: Is home to the lowest percentage of adults who smoke (6.7%). It has the fourth-lowest percentage of adults who are heavy drinkers (5%), and the fourth-lowest number of adults who report illicit drug use in the past month (8,075.01 per 100,000 state residents).

Connecticut: The state tied with Hawaii and Washington as having the sixth lowest percentage of adults who smoke (10%). Seventh lowest rate of both heart disease deaths (139.4 deaths per 100,000 state residents) and hypertension deaths (6.77 deaths per 100,000 state residents).

Minnesota: Minnesota has the lowest heart disease mortality rate of any other state (119.57 deaths per 100,000 state residents). It also has the second lowest percentage of adults with high cholesterol (31.4%). Residents have the third longest life expectancy (80 years), as well as the fourth fewest adults who report opioid misuse in the past year (2,203.88 per 100,000 state residents).

Massachusetts: Massachusetts ranked as the fourth best state for lifestyle habits and health outlook. Eighth lowest percentage of adults who smoke (10.4%), fourth-longest life expectancy (79.83 years) and fourth-lowest percentage of obese adults (27.2%).

Find the full report, including the methodology and infographics by Forbes Advisor, here.