Fmr. band teacher charged, allegedly sent sexually explicit images to student

Investigators say Anthony Alberti sent those images to the student while he was the band director at Evans High back in April 2020.

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – A former Evans High School Band teacher is charged after allegedly sending a student sexually explicit images.

Investigators say Anthony Alberti sent those images to the student while he was the band director at Evans High back in April 2020.

Alberti resigned from Evans High School that same month.

His teaching license was suspended by the Georgia Professional Standards Commission in July 2020.

WJBF News obtained the Probable Cause Case report, which outlines Alberti’s investigation.

Investigator Bill Van Hoose stated on a recording we obtained, “You were involved in an inappropriate relationship with a student at the school district, is that correct?

Alberti replied, “Yes, sir.”

Alberti, a former Evans High School teacher and Assistant Band Director had six years experience in the classroom, with stints in Savannah and Statesboro while completing his degree at Georgia Southern University in 2014.

“The allegation is that you sent her a number of inappropriate, sexually charged text messages, is that true?” Investigator Van Hoose said.

“I was having a conversation with her. Yeah,” Alberti replied.

The investigator continued, “Are you saying it wasn’t sexual at all? Is that you claim?”

Alberti then said, “No, it was definitely sexual intention.”

Albert was indicted by a grand jury in September and arrested Saturday. He bonded out of jail the same day.