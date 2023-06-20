AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Former Augusta Commissioner Sammie Sias has been sentenced to prison.

Sias was sentenced Tuesday to 36 months in prison after being convicted on July 29, 2022. He will also have to pay a $5,000 fine that he can make payments on.

He will then face three years of supervised release, with a 10 P.M. to 6 A.M. curfew.

Sias was found guilty of destroying records in a federal investigation, and then lying about it to federal researchers investigating the case.

He will report to prison on Monday, August 21 at 2 P.M. Sias requested his prison term be served in Estill, South Carolina.

He can appeal the sentencing in 14 days.

Early last month, the City of Augusta chose to remove the former commissioner’s name from a city street sign.

“The community trusted Sammie Sias to be an upstanding public official, and saw him as someone their community could count on for leadership,” said U.S. Attorney Jill E. Steinberg. “This sentence not only will serve to deter Mr. Sias from committing any similar conduct in the future but it will also serve to deter others in similar positions from betraying the community’s trust. It’s important for the citizens of Richmond County and the Southern District of Georgia to know that their trusted public officials will be held accountable when they engage in illegal conduct. No one is above the law.”