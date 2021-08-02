Florida plastic recycling firm to build $440M Georgia plant

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — A Florida-based plastic recycling company has announced plans to build a $440 million plant in Augusta.

Augusta Economic Development Authority President Cal Wray tells the Augusta Chronicle the project is among the largest investments ever in the city.

The plant is expected to create more than 80 manufacturing jobs.

The company behind the plant, PureCycle, said it chose Augusta after reviewing dozens of other sites, including in other states.

The plant will recycle polypropylene, a widely used plastic.

The Chronicle says construction is expected to start early next year.