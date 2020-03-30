Florida COVID-19 checkpoints leads to heavy traffic on I-95 over the weekend

JACKSONVILLE, FL (CNN) – Traffic was backed up for miles along i-95 heading from Georgia to Florida on Sunday.

Florida Governor Ron Desantis ordered a checkpoint to enforce a new order that travelers from certain states self-isolate for two weeks if they come to Florida.

Those states include New York, Louisiana, Connecticut and New Jersey.

Desantis said Saturday he thought the checkpoint was set up in a way that would enable traffic to flow smoothly.

But, aerial video showed the expressway was backed up into Georgia Sunday afternoon.

Florida shut down the checkpoint for four hours.

It reopened early Sunday evening.

