CORNELIA, Ga. (CNN) – Thursday rescue crews came to the help of an Amazon driver stranded in flood waters in Cornelia, Georgia.

When crews arrived at the scene they discovered the driver on top of a van out in a flooded roadway.

Rescuers threw the man a life jacket and a rope. With the rope, rescuers were able to bring the driver out of the flood waters.

The driver was transported to an area hospital to be checked out. Officials say the man suffered from non-life threatening injuries.