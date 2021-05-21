Firefighters douse blaze engulfing 2 Atlanta warehouses

ATLANTA (AP) — Firefighters in Atlanta say they successfully contained a fire that engulfed two warehouses in the city overnight.

No injuries were reported and authorities say they don’t believe anyone was inside the burning storage buildings.

Atlanta Fire Department crews were dispatched to the blaze at 11:45 p.m. Thursday.

Sgt. Cortez Stafford says firefighters found one warehouse ablaze, but explosions kept them from going inside.

The flames spread to a second warehouse next door.

Update: Additional attached warehouse now on fire. Firefighters on ladder forced to evacuate after heavy fire came under ladder. #AFRD pic.twitter.com/TB2z4BNpSb — Atlanta Fire Rescue (@ATLFireRescue) May 21, 2021

WSB-TV reports the buildings were used to store auto parts and other items.

Firefighters kept the blaze from a six-story apartment building next door to the burning warehouse.

Georgia Power temporarily cut electricity in the area to help keep the fire from spreading.