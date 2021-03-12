Firefighters called to plant where earlier gas leak killed 6

In this Friday, Jan. 29, 2021 file photo, Hall County firefighters enter a back door at Foundation Food Group in Gainesville, Ga., the day after six people were killed following a liquid nitrogen leak at the plant. Firefighters were called to the plant again on Thursday, March 11 after concerns over a possible ammonia leak, but firefighters and plant officials say no harmful levels of ammonia were found. Autopsy results released Friday, March 12 show all six workers killed in January died of asphyxiation because of liquid nitrogen exposure. (Scott Rogers/The Times via AP, File)

ATLANTA (AP) — A refrigeration company and firefighters were called Thursday to a northeast Georgia chicken processing plant where a liquid nitrogen leak killed six workers in January.

The continuing concern at the Foundation Food Group plant in Gainesville came as the Hall County Sheriff’s Office announced autopsy results for the dead workers Friday.

All were found to have died from “asphyxia due to, or as a consequence of liquid nitrogen exposure.”

Hall County firefighters said they were called to Foundation Food about 4 p.m. Thursday concerning an ammonia leak that may have happened around 9:30 a.m.

Division Chief Zach Brackett says firefighters found no ammonia.

Foundation Food says a refrigeration company earlier Thursday found “no actionable levels of ammonia.”