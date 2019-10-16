Fired Georgia officer to be prosecuted for rape

LITHONIA, Ga. (AP) — A judge has found probable cause to prosecute a Georgia police officer who is accused of raping a woman at gunpoint while on duty.

Former Lithonia officer David Wilborn’s lawyer had no comment after Monday’s hearing, according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Wilborn was arrested last month and charged with rape, aggravated assault and violating his oath in a Sept. 26 assault at Lithonia Park, which is less than a mile from the police station. Police Capt. Vickie Logan says he was fired after the arrest.

Dekalb Police Sgt. T.R. Benjamin testified Monday that the victim told police that she and a male friend were in a car at the park when Wilborn stopped them from leaving. Benjamin says the woman told authorities that Wilborn ordered them out of the car and made the man kneel. Then, she said, Wilborn pushed her against the car’s trunk, raised her dress with his gun and raped her.

Benjamin said the friend later told authorities that he was too scared to intervene. Wilborn’s body camera wasn’t on. The woman and her friend told authorities that when Wilborn was done, he told the woman, “This didn’t happen, right?”

The woman went home and told her roommates what happened before calling 911 and specifying that “she did not want the officer who raped her to respond to her house,” according to testimony.

Wilborn was soon identified because he told his supervisor he had sex at the same park that night, Benjamin testified. Benjamin said Wilborn told his boss the sex was consensual, but that he knew he had “messed up” and his career was over.

Wilborn’s job application said he was married to a police officer, has three children, and had served in the U.S. Army Reserves. His personnel records also show that the 42-year-old officer had a history of misconduct at the Atlanta Police Department between 2004 and 2007.

In one such case, Wilborn acknowledged that he had engaged in a sex act in front of a female lingerie store worker while on duty and in uniform. He wasn’t charged, however, and resigned before an investigation was completed, so the case was left without an official conclusion.

Records show former Lithonia Chief Roosevelt Smith hired Wilborn in 2017 despite these allegations. Capt. Logan noted that Chief Smith was fired last year amid complaints that he made questionable promotions and created a work environment so hostile that it drove out 33 workers.

Wilborn has a bond hearing set for Friday.