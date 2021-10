SOCIAL CIRCLE, Ga. (AP) — Georgia wildlife officials are expecting the firearms deer hunting season to be strong this year.

The season opened Saturday. Georgia has more than a million acres of public hunting land. That includes more than 100 state-operated wildlife management areas.

Wildlife officials say regulated hunting keeps the deer population healthy and strong. About 187,000 people participated in firearms deer season in the state last year. They bagged more than 190,000 deer.