Fire officials alarmed about string of east Georgia blazes

AUGUSTA, Ga. (The Augusta Chronicle) — Augusta fire officials say they’re concerned about a series of fires at abandoned properties.

The Augusta Chronicle reports that the blazes near Old Savannah Road began late last year and have continued in 2020.

Officials say there have been five fires since Dec. 7 at abandoned properties in a one-block radius of Old Savannah Road and Sherman Street.

Fire Chief Christopher James says that authorities are concerned about the frequency and proximity of the fires.

He says officials don’t know of an exact cause for the fires.