Fire destroys businesses at strip mall outside Atlanta

NORCROSS, Ga. (AP) — Authorities say a fire at a strip mall in an Atlanta suburb has destroyed three businesses and threatens to burn two others.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports that the fire broke out shortly before dawn Thursday in Norcross, just northeast of Atlanta.

Gwinnett County Fire Lt. Donald Strother says the businesses were completely engulfed in flames when fire crews arrived.

He said that more than two-dozen firefighters worked to get the huge flames under control.

No injuries have been reported.