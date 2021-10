FILE – In this April 26, 2021 file photo, interior decks of the capsized cargo ship Golden Ray are exposed after the engine room section was cut away and separated from the rest of the shipwreck by a towering crane, offshore of St. Simons Island, Ga. Accounts contained in crew member interviews are among more than 1,700 pages of documents made public Thursday, July 29, by the National Transportation Safety Board. The Golden Ray, carrying more than 1,400 vehicles, overturned after leaving the Port of Brunswick along the Georgia coast on Sept. 8, 2019. Tennant and about two dozen crew members on board were rescued and survived. (AP Photo/Russ Bynum, File)

BRUNSWICK, Ga. (WSAV) — The final sections of the Golden Ray are being transferred and prepared to be removed and shipped off, according to St. Simons Sound Incident Response (SSSIR).

Thursday, workers finished transferring Section Six, from a barge to a local dock and then passed through to the Mayor’s Point Terminal. Workers also prepped Section Four to be removed.

The two sections will then get examined and depart the Port of Brunswick for Lousiana to be recycled, according to SSSIR.