Fights at two Richmond County schools result in multiple arrests

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – The Richmond County BOE police are investigating two different incidents at two different schools this first month of school.

First, a gun is pulled out during a fight between parents during the Goshen Elementary Open House, resulting in 3 arrests. Two of the arrests carry weapons charges and the 3rd a battery charged. All have been charged with disrupting school.

Cross Creek High School is where the other investigation is taking place. A fight in the common area of the school leads to the arrest of several people.

17-year-old Jaquice Benson and 18-year-old Aurizima David were both taken into custody after the fight. According to the incident report, a 15 and 16-year-old were also arrested.

We have received no comment regarding either incident from the Richmond County School System.