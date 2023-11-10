Video: Previous coverage

ATLANTA (WSAV) – A fentanyl-laced letter en route to the elections office in Fulton County has been intercepted, Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger announced Friday.

His office had notified all 159 of its counties of the possible threat of the opioid.

“You know, some people like to call fentanyl a drug. It’s actually poison. It’ll kill you. It will kill you very quickly, very easily and it’s very dangerous,” Raffensperger said Thursday in a press conference. “We lost our son five and a half years ago due to a fentanyl overdose. We know how deadly this stuff is so this is very very serious and we take it that way.”

Authorities say suspicious letters were also sent to election offices in four other states: California, Nevada, Oregon and Washington — with some being intercepted before they were delivered.

Local election workers around the country have faced harassment and, in some cases, death threats since the 2020 presidential election.

“We thank our partners @USPS Inspectors, @FBI, @GeorgiaEMAHS, @GovKemp among many others for their steadfast coordination and assistance in protecting our elections and election workers,” Raffensperger posted on X.

Researchers have found that the risk of fatal overdose from accidental exposure to fentanyl is low, and briefly touching it cannot cause an overdose.

