FEMA to open mass vaccination site at Mercedes-Benz Stadium

ATLANTA (WSAV) – The White House says The Federal Emergency Management Agency will set up a new mass vaccination site in Atlanta, the White House announced Friday.

For the next eight weeks, the Mercedes-Benz Stadium will be able to vaccinate up to 6,000 people daily, for a total of 42,000 doses a week.

FEMA will open the stadium in the next two weeks. The White House also announced a new location with the same vaccination capacity at the Wolstein Center in Cleveland, Ohio.

“Both of these sites sit in neighborhoods hit hard by the pandemic and are well known in the community,” the White House stated.

Gov. Brian Kemp, on Twitter, said he’s appreciative of the effort between the Biden administration, state and county departments, and Mercedes-Benz Stadium to get more vaccines administered.

This comes after Kemp’s announcement earlier this week to open five additional mass vaccination sites, including one in Savannah at Gulfstream Aerospace. Four FEMA-supported sites are already up and running in the state.