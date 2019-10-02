Feds say former Georgia sheriff’s deputy stole seized drugs

ATLANTA (AP) — A former Georgia sheriff’s deputy is accused of using his position to steal drugs seized during investigations.

The U.S. attorney’s office in Atlanta said in a news release Tuesday that 40-year-old Antione Riggins is also accused of lying to cover up the alleged thefts.

No lawyer for Riggins was listed in online court records.

Riggins was a Gwinnett County sheriff’s deputy assigned to a federal task force in 2017 and 2018. Prosecutors say he was responsible for transporting seized drugs to the Gwinnett County evidence vault and getting arrest warrants for drug traffickers.

During a February 2017 investigation, prosecutors say, Riggins only turned in one of three kilograms of cocaine and failed to get a warrant.

In July 2017, prosecutors say, Riggins failed to turn in six kilograms of methamphetamine.

The Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office released the following statement:

Antione Riggins was under our employ from June 19, 2004 until May 15, 2018. He has no disciplinary history during his thirteen year tenure with our office. He became the subject of a corruption investigation while assigned to a federal task force, where he served for approximately two years. He resigned while under investigation.

“It’s always disappointing to hear serious allegations against someone entrusted with a badge. There is no room in our profession for anyone who violates public trust by willfully engaging in criminal behavior,” says Sheriff Butch Conway. “We want justice to prevail and anyone involved in such egregious behavior to be held fully accountable.”

We appreciate the many honorable men and women who report for duty each day to perform their job duties with integrity. They are the true representatives of our profession and invaluable members of our community.