Feds accuse Georgia sheriff of civil rights violations

by: AP News

Clayton County Sheriff Victor Hill
photo courtesy of Clayton County Sheriff’s Office

ATLANTA (AP) — An Atlanta-area sheriff is accused of violating the civil rights of several people in his agency’s custody by ordering that they be unnecessarily strapped into a restraint chair and left there for hours.

The indictment against Clayton County Sheriff Victor Hill was filed April 19 and was unsealed by a federal judge Monday.

It says Hill repeatedly ordered that people in his agency’s custody be strapped into a restraint chair for hours in violation of their civil rights.

Hill released a statement calling the prosecution “a political motivated federal legal case.”

