FedEx investigating after video of confrontation between GA man, driver goes viral

ALBANY, Ga. (CNN) – An Albany homeowner is receiving threats after a video of an argument between him and a FedEx driver went viral on social media.

Chuck Ulm says Monday he heard a bang on his front porch. He opened the door and found a FedEx truck on his front lawn. Ulm says this is the third time a FedEx driver has driven across the yard to make a delivery, and says he has filed complaints to the company about it.

Ulm went outside and confronted the driver, Darnell Lundy. Ulm admits to using curse words and yelling. The confrontation became heated, and the second driver, Antonio Braswell, recorded it on his phone.

The video was shared on social media by Braswell, then went viral before being taken down.

Though Ulm and Lundy were in a heated conversation in the video, no racial language or threats can be heard. However, some social media users are now accusing Ulm of racism similar to that being investigated in the Ahmaud Arbery case in Glynn County.

“I never said anything racist, and honestly, I don’t think the driver said anything racist. The racist things have come on social media,” Ulm said.

Bradwell reposted the video to social media, partially addressing the racist accusations against Ulm.

“I’m reposting this video because people like him, doesn’t matter white or any race, should never disrespect essential workers putting their lives in jeopardy, especially with the COVID,” Braswell said.

FedEx said in a statement that their service provider fired Lundy and Braswell, and said they are investigating the incident. Ulm said he talked with FedEx, but never asked that anyone be fired.

“It would be good if we were able to talk this thing out and maybe come to a mutual apology or whatever,” Ulm said. “I certainly apologize for my part in it, you know, I’m good. They don’t have to fire anybody.”

Ulm says he has received threats of violence on social media, and his name has been smeared. He says he just wants people to know what really happened.