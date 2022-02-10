(NEXSTAR) – A report released Thursday found life expectancy in the U.S. can vary wildly based on which state you were born in. The data, analyzed by the National Center for Health Statistics, shows that states with the lowest life expectancy at birth are mostly concentrated in the South.

Hawaii residents had the highest life expectancy at birth at 80.9 years, while Mississippi was lowest at 74.4 years.

California ranks just behind Hawaii, also with a life expectancy of 80.9. Seven other states have life expectancies above 80 years old: New York, Minnesota, Massachusetts, Connecticut, New Jersey, Washington and Colorado.

Georgia ranked among the bottom 15 states, coming in at the 38th spot among the 50 states and the District of Columbia. The overall life expectancy at birth is 77.4, placing it between Indiana (77) and North Carolina (77.6).

States with life expectancies around 74 and 75 years old fell to the bottom of the list. In order, starting with the lowest, are Mississippi, West Virginia, Alabama, Kentucky, Tennessee, Arkansas, Oklahoma and Louisiana.

In the map below, states shaded in dark green have the highest life expectancies. Pale blue represents the lowest.

A map shows life expectancy at birth by state. (National Center for Health Statistics, National Vital Statistics System, Mortality)

Across the board, life expectancy was longer for women in every state – but it varied by how much longer. For example, women live about 3.5 years longer than men in Utah, but 6.4 years longer than men in Mississippi.

Hawaii, New Mexico, Alabama and Delaware saw big gaps between expected outcomes for men and women.

Women in the Peach State were expected to outlive their male counterparts by five years (79.9 compared to 74.9).

Life expectancies for Georgia women ranked between Indiana and D.C., while men fell between Missouri and Alaska.

Meanwhile, the states with the most parity between men and women were Utah, Idaho, Alaska, Washington and Nebraska.

While the report was released Thursday, it uses data collected in 2019 and therefore does not reflect any changes in life expectancy that may have occurred during the coronavirus pandemic. The Hill reports more recent data showed a sustained drop in Americans’ life expectancy for the first time since the Spanish Flu over a century ago.

You can see the full report by the National Center for Health Statistics here.

WSAV contributed to this report