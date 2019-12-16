Federal judge holds hearing on Georgia voter roll purges

ATLANTA, Ga. (AP) – A federal judge is holding a hearing on Georgia’s planned mass purge of its voting rolls, following an emergency request from a voting rights group founded by Democrat Stacey Abrams.
U.S. District Judge Steve Jones had ruled Monday morning that the purge should be on hold until a Thursday hearing, but he later decided to hold the hearing Monday afternoon.
Fair Fight Action in U.S. District Court hours before the secretary of state’s office planned to begin the purge of inactive voter registrations.
Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger in October released a list of over 313,000 voters whose registrations were at risk of being canceled.