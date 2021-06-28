Federal grant to help grow and save 14 rare Georgia plants

SOCIAL CIRCLE, Ga. (AP) — A federal grant has been awarded to sample, grow and save 14 rare plant species in Georgia.

The state Department of Natural Resources said in a news release that the $780,000 grant will support work by a partnership led by the agency.

It will also increase the capacity to preserve plants at the State Botanical Garden of Georgia, Atlanta Botanical Garden and the Chattahoochee Nature Center and to spread expertise and support to others in the Georgia Plant Conservation Alliance, the release says.

