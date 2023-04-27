SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The FBI is warning the public about a phone scam targeting parents or family members of Georgia college students.

The Atlanta FBI says scammers are calling and posing as university or college law enforcement officials and telling parents their children have outstanding warrants or fines, then demanding payment.

The scammers are using spoofed, or falsified, law enforcement phone numbers, along with officers’ names, positions, and addresses.

The FBI advises the following list of suspicious activity to look out for:

Calls from local law enforcement stating an individual has fines for outstanding warrants.

Calls from local law enforcement stating the court is holding the individual in contempt for failure to appear for jury duty.

Calls from local law enforcement stating an individual has been placed under a “gag order” and is not allowed to speak with anyone else regarding the matter.

Calls from local law enforcement demanding you remain on the line until the “bond” is paid.

Requests for monetary gift cards (Visa/Green Dot, etc.) bank deposits, and voucher purchases to clear court fines or avoid jail time.

Requests for videos or pictures of individuals conducting a personal strip search of themselves to clear court fines or avoid jail time.

Officials say if you receive a voicemail from law enforcement demanding a callback, do not respond. Instead, call your local police department or go in person to verify the call.

The FBI reminds families and students that law enforcement will never call you if you have an arrest warrant for missing jury duty, nor ask you to send money for any reason.

If you believe you have been a victim of this scam, contact FBI Atlanta at 770-216-3000 and file a complaint here.