FBI: Georgia 18-year-old assaulted officer in Capitol riot

FILE – In this Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021 file photo, Trump supporters try to break through a police barrier at the Capitol in Washington. Right-wing extremism has previously mostly played out in isolated pockets of America or in smaller cities. In contrast, the deadly attack by rioters on the U.S. Capitol targeted the very heart of government. It brought together members of disparate groups, creating the opportunity for extremists to establish links with each other. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File)

MILTON, Ga. (AP) — Authorities say a Georgia 18-year-old was arrested and accused of assaulting a federal officer during the U.S. Capitol attack last month.

The FBI says Bruno Joseph Cua of Milton, was arrested Saturday and faces several charges related to his alleged participation in the Jan. 6 Capitol riots.

A criminal complaint says Cua was recognized by a Milton police officer, who later showed authorities the teen’s social media account where he wrote that he “stormed” the Capitol.

The complaint says Cua was wearing an identifiable jean jacket and was seen roaming the Senate floor and getting into a “physical altercation” with an officer.

It’s unclear whether Cua has an attorney.