FBI Atlanta: Law enforcement impersonators ask victims to send videos of self-strip search

ATLANTA (WRBL) – FBI Atlanta shared a news release with media outlets warning the public of a phone scam where scammers are impersonating local law enforcement.

Victims have been receiving calls in reference to outstanding warrants or fines that demand payment to be cleared.

According to FBI Atlanta, scammers are utilizing spoofed law enforcement phone numbers, names, positions, and addresses of officers.

The news release shares this scam is primarily targeting women with a large online presence for their careers.

FBI Atlanta asks the public to review the following information to remain vigilant:

Suspicious activity to look out for

Calls from local law enforcement claiming the individual has fines for outstanding warrants

Calls from local law enforcement claiming an individual has been placed under a “gag order,” and is not allowed to speak with anyone on the matter

Requests for monetary gift cards such as visa or green dot

Requests for videos/photos of individuals conducting a personal strip search of themselves to clear court fines or avoid jail time Calls from local law enforcement saying the court is holding the individual in contempt for not appearing for jury duty

Calls from local law enforcement demanding individuals remain on the line until the “bond” is paid

Requests for bank deposits and voucher purchases to clear court fines or avoid jail time

Voicemails from local law enforcement demanding a call back

Things to remember

Call local police department’s general phone number if you are experiencing any suspicious activity

Law enforcement will never call if you have an arrest warrant for missing jury duty Go in person to verify the call or any suspicious activity

Law enforcement will never ask you to send money to clear a warrant

Law enforcement will never ask for pictures or videos of yourself for any reason.

How to report