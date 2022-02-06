The skyline is seen Friday, Jan. 24, 2020, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart)

(Stacker) — Population growth in the United States is slowing. From 2010 to 2020, the population grew by just 7.4% — the lowest rate since the 1930s. Declining birth rates, an aging population, and fewer immigrants are all contributing to historically slow growth rates. But depending on where you are in the country, it might not always feel that way.

In every state, there were cities that experienced cumulative population gains over the course of the decade. But when you look at the growth rates from year to year, cities across the country are following a similar trajectory. Small, medium, and large cities all saw declining growth since 2016. Some of the largest cities —those with populations over 1 million — have actually seen a decrease in overall population, not just slower population growth.

Stacker compiled a list of the fastest-growing cities in Georgia using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Cities are ranked by the highest population growth from 2010 to 2020.

Many cities experienced their most significant growth within the first few years of the decade. Experts postulate that the housing bubble burst in tandem with economic hardships of the Great Recession pushed many people of home-buying age to the cities. A decade later, in the wake of the pandemic, the U.S. is in a similar position.

#20. Norcross

– 2010 to 2020 population change: +8,000

— #650 among all cities nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: 86.9%

— #19 among cities in Georgia, #1,046 among all cities nationwide

– 2020 population: 17,209

— #61 largest city in Georgia, #2,587 largest city nationwide

#19. Augusta-Richmond County consolidated government (balance)

– 2010 to 2020 population change: +8,549

— #608 among all cities nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: 4.4%

— #274 among cities in Georgia, #11,981 among all cities nationwide

– 2020 population: 202,081

— #3 largest city in Georgia, #120 largest city nationwide

#18. McDonough

– 2010 to 2020 population change: +8,869

— #587 among all cities nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: 43.9%

— #65 among cities in Georgia, #2,563 among all cities nationwide

– 2020 population: 29,051

— #38 largest city in Georgia, #1,543 largest city nationwide

#17. Union City

– 2010 to 2020 population change: +8,947

— #580 among all cities nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: 50.0%

— #55 among cities in Georgia, #2,203 among all cities nationwide

– 2020 population: 26,830

— #40 largest city in Georgia, #1,677 largest city nationwide

#16. Pooler

– 2010 to 2020 population change: +9,028

— #574 among all cities nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: 54.1%

— #47 among cities in Georgia, #2,009 among all cities nationwide

– 2020 population: 25,711

— #42 largest city in Georgia, #1,751 largest city nationwide

#15. Gainesville

– 2010 to 2020 population change: +9,415

— #550 among all cities nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: 28.6%

— #101 among cities in Georgia, #4,027 among all cities nationwide

– 2020 population: 42,296

— #17 largest city in Georgia, #1,034 largest city nationwide

#14. Johns Creek

– 2010 to 2020 population change: +9,768

— #524 among all cities nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: 13.4%

— #180 among cities in Georgia, #7,471 among all cities nationwide

– 2020 population: 82,453

— #8 largest city in Georgia, #448 largest city nationwide

#13. Tucker

– 2010 to 2020 population change: +10,204

— #507 among all cities nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: 38.1%

— #82 among cities in Georgia, #2,987 among all cities nationwide

– 2020 population: 37,005

— #23 largest city in Georgia, #1,187 largest city nationwide

#12. Alpharetta

– 2010 to 2020 population change: +11,095

— #467 among all cities nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: 20.3%

— #136 among cities in Georgia, #5,553 among all cities nationwide

– 2020 population: 65,818

— #11 largest city in Georgia, #613 largest city nationwide

#11. Milton

– 2010 to 2020 population change: +12,165

— #415 among all cities nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: 41.8%

— #76 among cities in Georgia, #2,725 among all cities nationwide

– 2020 population: 41,296

— #18 largest city in Georgia, #1,051 largest city nationwide

#10. Canton

– 2010 to 2020 population change: +12,198

— #413 among all cities nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: 58.7%

— #39 among cities in Georgia, #1,818 among all cities nationwide

– 2020 population: 32,973

— #32 largest city in Georgia, #1,352 largest city nationwide

#9. Newnan

– 2010 to 2020 population change: +12,389

— #401 among all cities nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: 41.1%

— #77 among cities in Georgia, #2,779 among all cities nationwide

– 2020 population: 42,549

— #16 largest city in Georgia, #1,030 largest city nationwide

#8. Woodstock

– 2010 to 2020 population change: +13,038

— #376 among all cities nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: 59.2%

— #38 among cities in Georgia, #1,800 among all cities nationwide

– 2020 population: 35,065

— #24 largest city in Georgia, #1,261 largest city nationwide

#7. Savannah

– 2010 to 2020 population change: +13,432

— #364 among all cities nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: 10.0%

— #215 among cities in Georgia, #8,893 among all cities nationwide

– 2020 population: 147,780

— #4 largest city in Georgia, #189 largest city nationwide

#6. Athens-Clarke County unified government (balance)

– 2010 to 2020 population change: +13,707

— #353 among all cities nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: 12.1%

— #190 among cities in Georgia, #7,985 among all cities nationwide

– 2020 population: 127,315

— #5 largest city in Georgia, #222 largest city nationwide

#5. Warner Robins

– 2010 to 2020 population change: +17,037

— #258 among all cities nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: 26.9%

— #108 among cities in Georgia, #4,287 among all cities nationwide

– 2020 population: 80,308

— #9 largest city in Georgia, #463 largest city nationwide

#4. Sandy Springs

– 2010 to 2020 population change: +17,254

— #254 among all cities nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: 19.0%

— #147 among cities in Georgia, #5,853 among all cities nationwide

– 2020 population: 108,080

— #6 largest city in Georgia, #299 largest city nationwide

#3. Columbus

– 2010 to 2020 population change: +19,293

— #217 among all cities nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: 10.3%

— #213 among cities in Georgia, #8,749 among all cities nationwide

– 2020 population: 206,922

— #2 largest city in Georgia, #115 largest city nationwide

#2. Chamblee

– 2010 to 2020 population change: +20,413

— #200 among all cities nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: 209.3%

— #4 among cities in Georgia, #299 among all cities nationwide

– 2020 population: 30,164

— #37 largest city in Georgia, #1,487 largest city nationwide

#1. Atlanta

– 2010 to 2020 population change: +85,253

— #25 among all cities nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: 20.6%

— #134 among cities in Georgia, #5,472 among all cities nationwide

– 2020 population: 498,715

— #1 largest city in Georgia, #37 largest city nationwide

